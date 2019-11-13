Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Meeting of Prime Minister with Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation on the margins of 11th BRICS Summit

11/13/2019 | 02:15pm EST

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS summit at Brasilia on 13 November 2019. This is the 4th time the two leaders have met this year.

During the meeting both leaders reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship since PM's visit to Vladivostok. PM specifically mentioned the successful visits of our Minister of Defence and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas to Russia.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction that the USD 25 billion target of bilateral trade by 2025 has already been achieved. The two leaders decided that the 1st Bilateral Regional Forum at the level of Russian Provinces and Indian States be held next year to dismantle the barriers of trade at regional level.

The two leaders noted the stability and progress made in imports of oil and natural gas. President Putin highlighted the potential of Arctic region in natural gas and invited India to invest in the region.

The two leaders also reviewed the progess made in the field of Infrastructure particularly railways in context of raising the speed of the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector railway line. The leaders also noted with satisfaction the cooperation in Defence sector and in the field of Civil Nuclear Energy. They welcomed the prospects of cooperation in civil nuclear energy in third countries.

The two leaders also noted that both sides shared common position on international issues and agreed to continue close consultations in the future.

President Putin reiterated the invitation to PM to visit Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations next year, which PM gladly accepted.

Brasilia
November 13, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 19:14:10 UTC
