Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : PM's meeting with President of Sri Lanka

President of Sri Lanka H.E Maithripala Sirisena graced the swearing-in-ceremony of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th May, 2019.

In a bilateral meeting today, President Sirisena congratulated the Prime Minister on the re-assumption of Office following the resounding victory of his Party in the recently-held General Elections and reiterated his desire to work together to strengthen relations between the two countries for peace, prosperity and security in our region.

Prime Minister Modi warmly thanked President Sirisena for his gesture of attending the Ceremony and also for his good wishes. He conveyed his government's continued commitment to further foster friendly bilateral ties with Sri Lanka.

The leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose threat to humanity and committed to closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

New Delhi

May 31, 2019