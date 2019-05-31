Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : PM's meeting with President of Sri Lanka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:04am EDT

President of Sri Lanka H.E Maithripala Sirisena graced the swearing-in-ceremony of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th May, 2019.

In a bilateral meeting today, President Sirisena congratulated the Prime Minister on the re-assumption of Office following the resounding victory of his Party in the recently-held General Elections and reiterated his desire to work together to strengthen relations between the two countries for peace, prosperity and security in our region.

Prime Minister Modi warmly thanked President Sirisena for his gesture of attending the Ceremony and also for his good wishes. He conveyed his government's continued commitment to further foster friendly bilateral ties with Sri Lanka.

The leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose threat to humanity and committed to closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

New Delhi
May 31, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meeting with President of Sri Lanka
PU
03:26aJapan's April household consumption seen up on holiday spending - Reuters poll
RE
03:24aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Palaszczuk Government growing agriculture jobs in the Scenic Rim
PU
03:19aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Purchasing Managers Index for May 2019
PU
03:19aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11aAuto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
03:04aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : PM's meeting with President of Sri Lanka
PU
03:03aUK house price growth cools unexpectedly in May - Nationwide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4TESLA : TESLA : promotes lower priced China-made Model 3 in sales push
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About