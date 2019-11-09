Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Press release on India-EU Strategic Partnership Review

11/09/2019 | 05:45am EST

India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting was held on 08-11-2019 in new Delhi. The Indian side was led by Smt. Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) and the EU side was led by Mr. Christian Leffler, Deputy Secretary General, European External Action Service.

2.​The meeting covered the entire spectrum of the India-EU relationship with a view of identifying areas to strengthen the cooperation and also identify possible deliverables at the next round of India-EU Summit planned to be held in early 2020. ​

3.​Both sides recognized the need to fully realize the untapped potential of the Strategic Partnership. They underlined the necessity of having a Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement and agreed to continue working towards it.

4.​They also expressed commitment to increase the engagement including in the areas of Digital Economy, Climate Change and cooperation at the multilateral forums.

New Delhi
November 08, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 10:44:04 UTC
