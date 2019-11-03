Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister meeting with President of Indonesia

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the President of Republic of Indonesia H.E. Joko Widodo in Bangkok on 3 November 2019 on the sidelines of ASEAN/EAS related meetings.

PM Modi congratulated President Widodo on the start of his second term as the President of Indonesia and conveyed that as the world's two largest democratic and plural societies, India is committed to work with Indonesia to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Noting that India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security and prosperity in order to achieve their shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely bilaterally and globally to tackle this menace.

Prime Minister Modi had a forward looking discussion on enhancing bilateral trade and highlighted the need for greater market access for Indian commodities including, pharmaceutical, automotive and agricultural products. While noting that Indian companies have made substantial investment in Indonesia, PM Modi invited Indonesian companies to use the opportunities presented in India for investment.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Widodo to visit India at a mutually convenient time next year.

India attaches high priority to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which we share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This year, India and Indonesia are also commemorating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Bangkok

November 03, 2019