Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister meeting with President of Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 03:18am EST

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the President of Republic of Indonesia H.E. Joko Widodo in Bangkok on 3 November 2019 on the sidelines of ASEAN/EAS related meetings.

PM Modi congratulated President Widodo on the start of his second term as the President of Indonesia and conveyed that as the world's two largest democratic and plural societies, India is committed to work with Indonesia to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Noting that India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security and prosperity in order to achieve their shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely bilaterally and globally to tackle this menace.

Prime Minister Modi had a forward looking discussion on enhancing bilateral trade and highlighted the need for greater market access for Indian commodities including, pharmaceutical, automotive and agricultural products. While noting that Indian companies have made substantial investment in Indonesia, PM Modi invited Indonesian companies to use the opportunities presented in India for investment.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Widodo to visit India at a mutually convenient time next year.

India attaches high priority to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which we share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This year, India and Indonesia are also commemorating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Bangkok
November 03, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 08:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN countries to strengthen media exchanges, cooperation
PU
03:43aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : ASEAN, China dovetail development plans to facilitate all-round connectivity
PU
03:36aSaudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world's largest oil company
RE
03:35aSaudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing
RE
03:18aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister meeting with President of Indonesia
PU
02:38aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand
PU
02:17aFACTBOX - SAUDI ARAMCO : the oil colossus
RE
01:13aChina securities regulator says IPO reform to be expanded to Shenzhen's start-up board - Xinhua
RE
01:10aDoubts over trade pact at SE Asian summit due to India's new demands
RE
12:49aTrade talks in balance at Southeast Asian leaders summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Instacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
2SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run o..
3FACTBOX - SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4ATOS : ATOS : VMworld Europe
5Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world's largest oil company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group