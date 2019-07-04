Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister of Jamaica congratulates PM Modi

The Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness O.N., M.P., Prime Minister of Jamaica spoke with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi over phone and congratulated him on his Party's historic electoral victory.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Mr. Holness for his warm wishes and also for his earlier congratulatory letter. He stressed that India accorded high priority to relations with Jamaica and the entire Caribbean region. He pointed out that India's decision to become an International Development Partner of the CARICOM Development Fund earlier this year was guided by its strong desire for deeper economic cooperation with the region.

Prime Minister Holness welcomed India's focus on relations with Jamaica and the Caribbean. He reiterated his strong desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to further strengthen these ties in all areas of mutual interest, including effectively addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

New Delhi

July 04, 2019