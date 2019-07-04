Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister of Jamaica congratulates PM Modi

07/04/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

The Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness O.N., M.P., Prime Minister of Jamaica spoke with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi over phone and congratulated him on his Party's historic electoral victory.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Mr. Holness for his warm wishes and also for his earlier congratulatory letter. He stressed that India accorded high priority to relations with Jamaica and the entire Caribbean region. He pointed out that India's decision to become an International Development Partner of the CARICOM Development Fund earlier this year was guided by its strong desire for deeper economic cooperation with the region.

Prime Minister Holness welcomed India's focus on relations with Jamaica and the Caribbean. He reiterated his strong desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to further strengthen these ties in all areas of mutual interest, including effectively addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

New Delhi
July 04, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 17:47:03 UTC
