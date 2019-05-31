Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister's meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius

05/31/2019 | 03:19am EDT

Prime Minister of Mauritius H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth graced the Swearing-in Ceremony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers on 30th May 2019.

In his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi on 31st May 2019, Prime Minister Jugnauth extended his warm felicitations to Shri Modi on his re-election with a resounding mandate. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries in all spheres. Both leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the Indian Ocean region.

New Delhi
May 31, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:18:02 UTC
