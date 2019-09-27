Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister's meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh

09/27/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in New York on the margins of the High Level Segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly today.

In their first meeting since their re-election, Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation, and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights. The leaders reiterated their zero tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries.

Improved land, riverine, sea and air connectivity, an intensified partnership in energy, and rapidly expanding trade and economic ties were recognized as important drivers of progress and stability in the region. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the impressive economic growth recorded by Bangladesh under her leadership, and emphasized India's commitment to remain a leading development partner of Bangladesh.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global situation.

PM of Bangladesh extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Bangladesh, and suggested that it could be undertaken also in connection with the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The invitation was accepted by Prime Minister Shri Modi, who also reiterated India's offer to work closely with Bangladesh to mark this important historical milestone.

New York
September 27, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 18:07:04 UTC
