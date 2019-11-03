Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Prime Minister's meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand

Log in
Prime Minister's meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand

11/03/2019 | 02:38am EST

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Thailand Gen(ret.) Prayut Chan-o-Cha on 3rd November 2019 on the sidelines of 35th ASEAN Summit, 14th East Asia Summit(EAS) and 16th India-ASEAN Summit.

During the meeting both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relationship and noted that frequent high level meetings and exchanges at all levels have created positive momentum in the relationship. Noting the enhanced engagement in defence and security fields, both sides agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in defence industries sector. Welcoming 20% growth in bilateral trade last year, leaders decided to task the trade officials to discuss ways and means to enhance trade and investment.

The Prime Ministers also discussed ways to enhance connectivity between the two countries including in the areas of physical and digital connectivity. Both leaders welcomed the growing air connectivity between the two countries and start of a direct flight between Bangkok and Guwahati and also finalisation of agreements for cooperation between Ranong Port, Thailand and Indian ports in Kolkata, Chennai and Vishakapatnam.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. PM Modi thanked Thai PM for the invitation extended to him to attend the ASEAN related meetings, and also congratulated him on his leadership as Chair of ASEAN. He positively assessed the contribution of Thailand as the Country Coordinator for India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for further strengthening this relationship.

India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages. In the contemporary context, India's 'Act East' policy is complimented by Thailand's 'Look West' policy which has made the relationship deep, robust and multifaceted.

Bangkok
November 3, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
