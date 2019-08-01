Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Telephone Conversation between Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine

Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with the President of Ukraine H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky.

Prime Minister congratulated President Zelensky on his success in the Ukrainian Presidential elections and also extended felicitations for the victory of his 'Servant of the People Party' in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.

President Zelensky congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming charge for a second term with a resounding mandate.

Referring to the friendly and cordial relations between India and Ukraine the Prime Minister noted the satisfactory pace of growth in bilateral trade relations. He underlined our long-standing cooperation with Ukraine in several other areas and emphasized that the presence of a large number of Indian students in various Universities of Ukraine further strengthens people-to-people links between the two countries. The boost to these ties and tourism from the direct air-link between Kyiv and Delhi since last year was also noted by the Prime Minister.

The two leaders reaffirmed their readiness to work together for further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

New Delhi

August 01, 2019