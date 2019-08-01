Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Telephone Conversation between Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with the President of Ukraine H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky.

Prime Minister congratulated President Zelensky on his success in the Ukrainian Presidential elections and also extended felicitations for the victory of his 'Servant of the People Party' in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.

President Zelensky congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming charge for a second term with a resounding mandate.

Referring to the friendly and cordial relations between India and Ukraine the Prime Minister noted the satisfactory pace of growth in bilateral trade relations. He underlined our long-standing cooperation with Ukraine in several other areas and emphasized that the presence of a large number of Indian students in various Universities of Ukraine further strengthens people-to-people links between the two countries. The boost to these ties and tourism from the direct air-link between Kyiv and Delhi since last year was also noted by the Prime Minister.

The two leaders reaffirmed their readiness to work together for further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

New Delhi
August 01, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 17:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pTrump Tariff Tweet Drives 10-Year Treasury Yield to New 2019 Low
DJ
02:15pTrump to Impose Additional 10% Tariff on Chinese Goods
DJ
02:12pTraders boost bets on Fed rate cuts on Trump's new tariffs
RE
02:09pTRUMP : U.S. will hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff
RE
02:08pTrump to Impose Additional 10% Tariff on Chinese Goods
DJ
02:03pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Oil crashes 6% as Trump announces additional tariffs on Chinese imports
RE
01:58pLSE bolsters data, enters forex with Refinitiv deal
RE
01:47pU.S. Manufacturing Slipped in July -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:35pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Petrobras studies downsizing logistics unit
RE
01:35pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Minister's Statement on Federal Carbon Tax Impact on Natural Gas Costs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2King dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group