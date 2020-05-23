Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Telephone conversation between Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Mauritius

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Prime Minister Jugnauth conveyed his condolences for the losses caused in India by Cyclone Amphan. He thanked PM for sending the Indian Naval Ship 'Kesari' to Mauritius as part of 'Operation Sagar', with a consignment of medicines and a 14-member medical team to help the Mauritian health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister recalled the special people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius and said that India is duty-bound to support its friends during this time of crisis.

Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the effective COVID-19 response mounted by Mauritius under Prime Minister Jugnauth's leadership, which has resulted in no new cases being reported for several weeks. He suggested that Mauritius could document its best practices, which would be helpful for other countries, especially island countries, in dealing with similar health crises.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in various areas including measures aimed at supporting the financial sector of Mauritius, and enabling Mauritian youth to study Ayurvedic medicine.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of the Mauritian people, and for maintenance of the uniquely warm relations between the two countries.

