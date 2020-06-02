Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Telephone conversation between Prime Minister and President of USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA.

Prime Minister Modi commended President Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world. The Prime Minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit.

Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation.

President Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year. Prime Minister Modi said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts, and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship.

The exceptional warmth and candour of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders.

New Delhi
June 02, 2020

******

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 16:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pCBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Automatic PPP Forgiveness Would Save Small Businesses Billions
PU
12:51pSECHE ENVIRONNEMENT : Oddo june 20
PU
12:51pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : New Analysis Finds Composite Plans Would Have Fared Better During The Coronavirus Than Traditional Multi-Employer Retirement Plans
PU
12:49pGerman stocks outpace rest of Europe as cyclicals jump
RE
12:41pFinancing hunt during pandemic lifts May U.S. convertible debt issuance to record
RE
12:38pBritain, EU clash over financial market access - diplomats
RE
12:35pBANK OF GHANA : Address delivered by the First Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari at a Virtual Stakeholder Workshop on Payment Systems & Service Act, 2019
PU
12:34pCHINA IS USING HUAWEI TO DRIVE A WEDGE IN THE UK-U.S. SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP : senator
RE
12:29pWorld Bank says coronavirus to leave 'lasting scars' on developing world
RE
12:27pNigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.5 bln in external borrowing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group