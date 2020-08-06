Log in
Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Telephone conversation between Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa

08/06/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke to Prime Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa today, and congratulated him on the successful conduct of parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka yesterday. Prime Minister commended the government and the electoral institutions of Sri Lanka for effectively organising the elections despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the Sri Lankan people for their enthusiastic participation in the elections, and said that this reflected the strong democratic values shared by both countries.

Prime Minister Shri Modi noted that the incoming results of the elections indicate an impressive electoral performance by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, and conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to H.E. Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa in this regard.

Recalling their cordial and fruitful previous interactions, the two leaders reiterated their shared commitment to strengthen the age-old and multi-dimensional India-Sri Lanka relationship. They stressed the significance of early progress in all spheres of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister informed H.E. Mr. Rajapaksa about the establishment of an international airport in the Buddhist pilgrimage city of Kushinagar in India, and said that the city looked forward to welcoming visitors from Sri Lanka at an early date.

The leaders agreed to remain in close touch as both countries address the challenges posed by COVID 19 pandemic, and resolved to take bilateral relations to newer heights in the coming days.

New Delhi
August 06, 2020

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 17:03:04 UTC
