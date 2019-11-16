Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan to India (November 17-23, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 03:15am EST

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan H.E. Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji will be paying a visit to India from 17-23 November 2019.

During the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan will hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and review the entire gamut of India-Bhutan relations. He will also pay a visit to Bodhgaya and Rajgir, Bihar on 19-20 November and Kolkata, West Bengal on 21-22 November 2019.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. During the visit, the two sides will hold discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, development partnership and hydro-power cooperation.

Lyonpo Tandi Dorji's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the highest level between the two countries.

New Delhi
November 16, 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 16 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2019 08:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan to India (November 17-23, 2019)
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:39aSavannah completes Seven Energy deal in Nigeria
RE
02:33aSouth African rand jumps to 1-week high as trade hopes boost risk buying
RE
02:22aIMF agrees lending programme with DR Congo
RE
02:12aS.African Airways, unions meet for talks amid damaging strike
RE
01:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China records stable coal production in Jan-Oct
PU
12:35aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Central Valley Meat Co., Inc. Recalls Ground Beef Products Due to Possible Salmonella Dublin Contamination
PU
12:26aU.S. TO EXTEND LICENSE FOR ITS COMPANIES TO CONTINUE BUSINESS WITH HUAWEI : sources
RE
12:16aStruggling Farmers Are Key to Trump's Hopes in Minnesota
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET: Stocks That Defined the Week
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded
3HEXO CORP. : HEXO : destroying cannabis grown in unlicensed area of Niagara facility
4Ford's UAW members vote to ratify new four-year contract
5U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group