Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan to India (November 17-23, 2019)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan H.E. Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji will be paying a visit to India from 17-23 November 2019.

During the visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan will hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and review the entire gamut of India-Bhutan relations. He will also pay a visit to Bodhgaya and Rajgir, Bihar on 19-20 November and Kolkata, West Bengal on 21-22 November 2019.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. During the visit, the two sides will hold discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, development partnership and hydro-power cooperation.

Lyonpo Tandi Dorji's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the highest level between the two countries.

New Delhi

November 16, 2019