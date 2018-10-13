Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Acting Minister of Finance Attends annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the IMF and World Bank Group

Oct 13, 2018: H.E. Dr. Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, Acting Minister of Finance and Chief Advisor on Infrastructure to H.E. the President, along with a delegation, accompanying him attended annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the IMF and World Bank Group in Bali, Indonesia.

In the meetings, the parties discussed poverty reduction, climate change, technological development and the way it affects our daily lives and other important global issues.

It is worth stating that, in these annual gathering of the Governors which happens every year, important decisions needing approval of the Governors and other important global issues are discussed.