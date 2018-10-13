Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Acting Minister of Finance Attends annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the IMF and World Bank Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 08:18am CEST

Oct 13, 2018: H.E. Dr. Mohammad Humayon Qayoumi, Acting Minister of Finance and Chief Advisor on Infrastructure to H.E. the President, along with a delegation, accompanying him attended annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the IMF and World Bank Group in Bali, Indonesia.

In the meetings, the parties discussed poverty reduction, climate change, technological development and the way it affects our daily lives and other important global issues.

It is worth stating that, in these annual gathering of the Governors which happens every year, important decisions needing approval of the Governors and other important global issues are discussed.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance - Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 06:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
09:33aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Japan demands US to guarantee sanctions don't hurt Iran trade
PU
09:18aMINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY OF REPU : Minister Lintilä leads a Team Finland visit to Vietnam
PU
09:17aItaly must 'calm down' and stop questioning the euro - Draghi
RE
09:06aBundesbank chief sees reducing chance that U.S.-China will escalate trade conflict
RE
08:58aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : BP says Iran oil bans to trigger extreme price volatility
PU
08:55aIMF members pledge to avoid using currencies as trade weapon
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:41aJapan, as next year's G20 chair, wants to put global imbalances on the map
RE
08:36aEgypt looks to tap Asian debt markets under debt restructuring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3STATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees
4Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
5SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering wins $5.5 million S..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.