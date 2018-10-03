Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Continued Budget Hearing Sessions for FY-1398 with Ministries of Mine & Petroleum, Hajj & Religious Affairs and Transport

Oct 02, 2018: Following to the budget hearing sessions for FY-1398, separate meetings held with Ms. Nargis Nehan, Minister of Mine and Petroleum, Mr. Faiz Mohammad Osmani, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Mr. Mohammad Hameed Tahmasi, Minister of Transport at Khybar Hall- Ministry of Finance. Mr. Farid Hekmat, Deputy Minister of Administration and Acting Minister of Finance chaired the meetings.

In the meetings, besides explaining the basic platform of hearing sessions for FY-1398 to officials of the above-mentioned agencies, Deputy Minister of Administration discussed about budgetary needs of the agencies and taking into account their priorities in next year financial budget in accordance with financial resources.

Ministries of Mine &Petroleum, Hajj &Religious Affairs and Transport addressed their budget requirements including gender issues and decision made upon that in the sessions.