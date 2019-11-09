Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of th : Team Presents Budget

Published 9th November 2019, 6:44pm

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon. Roy McTaggart presented Government's proposed budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday 8 November.

In his address to mark the occasion, entitled Strong Economy, Stable Finances; a Successful Cayman, Mr McTaggart outlined the Government of National Unity's fiscal policy to date and how this would provide a foundation for the projects, programmes, and policies planned for the next two-year budget cycle.

After outlining an extensive programme of concessions intended to lower the cost of living for Caymanians and residents, the Minister ended by thanking the Ministry of Finance for their many contributions to the development of the Budget document.

Debate of the Budget begin on Wednesday 8 November 2019. Watch live on CIGTV.

