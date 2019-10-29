Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia : Media Release - Improvements In Malaysia's Rankings In The world Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:22am EDT

MINISTER OF FINANCE MALAYSIA

YB TUAN LIM GUAN ENG

IMPROVEMENTS IN MALAYSIA'S RANKINGS IN THE WORLD BANK'S EASE OF DOING BUSINESS INDEX TO 12TH IN THE WORLD IN 2020 FROM 15TH IN 2019, WHILE BECOMING AMONG THE BEST IMPROVED COUNTRIES IN THE LATEST WORLDWIDE GOVERNANCE INDICATORS POSITIVE TO REAFFIRM MALAYSIA'S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS

Successful institutional reforms have resulted in Malaysia improving its ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business to 12th best in the world in 2020 from 15th in 2019. Malaysia is also among the best improved economies in the World Bank's 2018 Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) published earlier this month, which is a strong credit positive in the evaluation of sovereign credit ratings.

The 2020 Ease of Doing Business Index

The World Bank's Ease of Doing Business is a measure of business regulations and its implementation in 190 countries. The easier it is to do business, the higher will the scores and the ranking be.

Malaysia's scores in the 2020 Ease of Doing Business Index rose by 0.2 points, allowing the country to climb 3 places to 12th in 2020 from 15th in 2019 (Table 1). This is Malaysia's best ranking since 2015. The rise was contributed by regulatory reforms that made starting a business and dealing with construction permits easier.

Table 1: Malaysia's Ease of Doing Business ranking from 2016 until 2020

Year Ranking
2016 18
2017 23
2018 24
2019 15
2020 12

Malaysia also became the 4th easiest place to do business in Asia after Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea. This is an improvement from the previous year when Malaysia was ranked 5th.
The latest World Bank Worldwide Governance Indicators

Malaysia is also among the best improved country in the latest World Bank's Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) which is for year 2018, thanks to wide-ranging institutional reforms carried out by this Government.

The WGI measures institutional quality across 214 countries by accounting for 6 dimensions: accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law and corruption. Malaysia improved in 5 out of the 6 dimensions (Table 2).

Table 2: Malaysia's scores in all WGI dimensions in 2017 and 2018

Dimensions 2017 scores 2018 scores Change
Voice and accountability -0.40 -0.08 +0.32
Political stability and absence of violence/terrorism 0.12 0.24 +0.12
Government effectiveness 0.83 .08 +0.25
Regulatory quality 0.68 0.68 0.00
Rule of law 0.41 0.62 +0.21
Control of corruption 0.03 0.31 +0.28

Note: Scores range from -2.5 and 2.5, with higher number indicating better score.

Positive impacts on the Government's credit ratings

In determining sovereign credit ratings, international credit rating agencies take into account various factors including fiscal conditions, economic conditions and institutional quality of a country. Indeed, credit rating agencies use both the Ease of Doing Business and the WGI in ascertaining a country's institutional quality, and therefore credit ratings. Malaysia's positive performance in both indices will play a critical role in keeping Malaysia's sovereign credit ratings high at A3 or A-.

Malaysia's reaffirmation of its sovereign credit ratings is the best answer to critics that the present government does not know how to manage the economy or has increased government debts excessively

Meanwhile, the domestic economy continues to exhibit resilience. The Industrial Production Index growth accelerated to 1.9% year-on-year in August 2019, from 1.2% in July 2019. This was due to sustained manufacturing growth and recovery in mining output.

September inflation rate was at 1.1%. The low and stable inflation is conducive for private consumption expansion. Sales of wholesale and retail trade grew 5.8% yearon-year in August 2019, faster than the 5.7% growth recorded in July. Unemployment rate in August 2019 also remained low and stable at 3.3%.

The Government remains committed to implementing its institutional reforms, while supporting economic growth in line with the overall Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. Successes on these fronts will assist Malaysia in reaffirming its sovereign credit ratings at A3 or A-, which is the best rebuttal to critics who claim that the present government does not know to manage the economy or has increased government's debts excessively.

Sayangi Malaysiaku!

Lim Guan Eng

Minister of Finance
Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
28 October 2019

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 04:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aThree-peat? Fed copies 1990s playbook in bid to avert a downturn
RE
01:31aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:28aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:27aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:27aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK ART SCHOLARSHIP : Call for applications
PU
01:26aHong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from district elections
RE
01:23aHong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from district elections
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aCautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie dollars; fed awaited
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler back Trump on California emissions challenge
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group