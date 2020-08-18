Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of Armenia : About the Treasury Account Opened for the Prevention and Overcoming of Coronavirus Infection (Updated) Facebook Google + Twitter 18.08.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 11:57am EDT

About the Treasury Account Opened for the Prevention and Overcoming of Coronavirus Infection (Updated)

On March 17, at the operational department (treasury) of the RA Ministry of Finance an account 900005001947 referred to as 'Financial support for the prevention and overcoming of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) from the donation of individuals and organizations to the State' was opened, to which citizens and organizations make transfers.

The cash deposit into the account opened for that purpose on August 18 at 18:00 made AMD 1,118,316,116.2, and the total number was 4688.

While making payments to the bank account 900005001947 referred to as 'Financial support for the prevention and overcoming of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the donations of individuals and organizations to the State' opened at the Treasury on March 17, 2020, citizens or organizations outside the territory of the Republic of Armenia may use the aforementioned bank account requisites posted on the website of the RA Ministry of Finance or more specifically access the 'Treasury' - 'Treasury Accounts' section of the minfin.am website where the bank requisites for transferring to the bank account number 900005001947 in all possible foreign currencies under the heading 'Information about bank SWIFT requisites for the transfers to the bank account number 900005001947 referred to as 'Financial support for the prevention and overcoming of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the donations of individuals and organizations to the State' opened at the Treasury on March 17, 2020' are posted.

You can find the latest data on transfers to the treasury account on the official website of the RA Government (www.gov.am), as well as on the official Facebook page of the RA Ministry of Finance, on the Facebook page of the Armenian unified infocenter.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 15:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17pBanks, oil stocks drag Europe lower despite record highs for Wall St
RE
12:12pU.S. sues Teva over alleged kickbacks for multiple sclerosis drug
RE
12:12pJOINT MEDIA RELEASE : Gold producers AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater commemorate women's month
PU
12:04pGlum BHP, Capita earnings dent London stocks; Persimmon jumps
RE
12:00pChina Three Gorges enters Spanish energy market with solar plants buy
RE
11:57aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA : About the Treasury Account Opened for the Prevention and Overcoming of Coronavirus Infection (Updated) Facebook Google + Twitter 18.08.2020
PU
11:40aElon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.9 bln in funding
RE
11:37aIndians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris to win U.S. election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5SEA LIMITED : SEA LIMITED : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group