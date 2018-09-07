Ministry of Finance of Republic of Armenia : The RA MF Specialists are Participating in Moscow Financial Forum

On September 6-7, the third annual Financial Forum entitled 'Finance for Development: A New Platform for the Establishment of Stable and Balanced Relations' is being held in Moscow, which has been organized by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation and the Government of Moscow.

The participants of the Forum are representatives from federal and regional authorities; professional, scientific and business communities; non-governmental organizations and associations, as well as internationally renowned experts in economics and finance. The specialists from the RA Ministry of Finance take part in the Financial Forum as well.

The Moscow Financial Forum is a platform for professional discussion on financial and economic policy issues, which can contribute to defining the key directions of the policy and designing the mechanisms to achieve strategic goals of economy development in the mid-term perspective.

During the Forum a number of issues such as state budget and tax policy, ways of improving the living standards of the population, priorities of interstate relations, the transformation of public administration in the digital economy, as well as the development of state control and public procurement system are discussed.