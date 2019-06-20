Ministry of Finance of Republic of Armenia : The RA National Assembly Approved 2018 Budget Execution Facebook Google + Twitter 20.06.2019

Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of Armenia : The RA National Assembly Approved 2018 Budget Execution

06/20/2019 | 07:19am EDT

On June 20, the RA National Assembly adopted the RA NA Draft Decision on the Annual Report of the State Budget Execution of the Republic of Armenia for 2018 with 94 votes in favour and 17 votes against.

In the reporting year, state budget revenues amounted to AMD 1 trillion 342 billion, expenditures - AMD 1 trillion 447 billion, the deficit was AMD 105 billion.

In 2018, an economic growth of 5.2 percent was recorded, while 4.5 percent was forecasted.

Inflation rate was 2.5 percent, which was within the scope of the forecasted indicator, unemployment rate dropped by 1.5 percnet, and salaries increased by 4 percent.

By the end of the year, the state debt amounted to USD 6 billion 923 million, of which external debt was 4 billion 983 million, and the domestic debt was USD 1 billion 390 million.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 11:18:07 UTC
