Ministry of Finance of Republic of Armenia : The RA National Assembly Approved 2018 Budget Execution Facebook Google + Twitter 20.06.2019

On June 20, the RA National Assembly adopted the RA NA Draft Decision on the Annual Report of the State Budget Execution of the Republic of Armenia for 2018 with 94 votes in favour and 17 votes against.

In the reporting year, state budget revenues amounted to AMD 1 trillion 342 billion, expenditures - AMD 1 trillion 447 billion, the deficit was AMD 105 billion.

In 2018, an economic growth of 5.2 percent was recorded, while 4.5 percent was forecasted.

Inflation rate was 2.5 percent, which was within the scope of the forecasted indicator, unemployment rate dropped by 1.5 percnet, and salaries increased by 4 percent.

By the end of the year, the state debt amounted to USD 6 billion 923 million, of which external debt was 4 billion 983 million, and the domestic debt was USD 1 billion 390 million.