Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of Government Stocks

05/27/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

The Government of India has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '7.00 per cent Government Stock, 2021' for a notified amount of Rs. 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '7.27 per cent Government Stock, 2026' for a notified amount of Rs. 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction,(iii) 'Govt. of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2031' for a notified amount of Rs. 5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iv) '7.62 per cent Government Stock, 2039' for a notified amount of Rs. 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (v) '7.63 per cent Government Stock, 2059' for a notified amount of Rs. 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. Subject to the limit of Rs. 17,000 crore, being total notified amount, the Government of India will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs. 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted using multiple price method. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on May 31, 2019 (Friday).

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stockswill be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on May 31, 2019. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 11.30 a.m. and 12.00 noonand the competitive bids should be submitted between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

The result of the auctions will be announced on May 31, 2019 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on June 3, 2019 (Monday).

The Stocks will be eligible for 'When Issued' trading in accordance with the guidelines on 'When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities' issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide Circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018 as amended from time to time.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 16:33:04 UTC
