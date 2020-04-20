Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of ‘5.09% GS 2022', Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of ‘6.45% GS 2029', Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘GoI Floating Rate Bond 2031', and Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of ‘7.19% GS 2060'.

Log in
Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of '5.09% GS 2022', Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of '6.45% GS 2029', Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of 'GoI Floating Rate Bond 2031', and Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of '7.19% GS 2060'.

04/20/2020 | 11:41am EDT

The Government of India has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '5.09 per cent Government Stock, 2022' for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '6.45 per cent Government Stock, 2029' for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) 'GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2031' for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iv) '7.19 per cent Government Stock, 2060' for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted using multiple price method. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on April 24, 2020 (Friday).

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stockswill be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on April 24, 2020. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and11.30 a.m.

The result of the auctions will be announced on April 24, 2020 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on April 27, 2020 (Monday).

The Stocks will be eligible for 'When Issued' trading in accordance with the guidelines on 'When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities' issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018 as amended from time to time.

****

RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 15:40:03 UTC
