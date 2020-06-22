Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘5.22% GS 2025', Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘6.19% GS 2034', and Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘7.16% GS 2050'.

06/22/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

The Government of India has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '5.22% Government Stock, 2025' for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '6.19 percent Government Stock, 2034' for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iii) '7.16 per cent Government Stock, 2050' for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against any one or more than one of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on June 26, 2020 (Friday) using multiple price method.

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stockswill be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 26, 2020. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m.and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

The result of the auctions will be announced on June 26, 2020 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on June 29, 2020 (Monday).

The Stocks will be eligible for 'When Issued' trading in accordance with the guidelines on 'When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities' issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018 as amended from time to time.

****

RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 18:46:05 UTC
