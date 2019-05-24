Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : CBDT extends due dates of TDS compliance in respect of deductors in the State of Odisha

05/24/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

With a view to redress genuine hardship faced by the deductors due to the severe disruption of normal life and breakdown of communication systems caused by cyclone 'Fani' hitting the State of Odisha on 3rd of May, 2019, CBDT has provided the following relief in TDS compliance to the deductors in the State of Odisha. CBDT has:

(i) Extended the due date of depositing tax deducted at source (TDS) for the month of April, 2019 from 7th of May, 2019 to the 20th of May, 2019;

(ii) Extended the due date of filing of Quarterly Statement of TDS for the last quarter of Financial Year 2018-19 from 31st of May, 2019 to the 30th of June, 2019; and

(iii) Extended the due date for issue of TDS certificates in Form 16 and 16A from 15th of June, 2019 to 15th of July, 2019.

Order dated 24.05.2019 issued under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to this effect is available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

****

DSM/RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 23:08:06 UTC
