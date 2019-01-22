Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : CBDT identifies non-filers through Non-filers Monitoring System (NMS) by using Data Analytics and request the Non-filers to assess their tax liability for AY 2018-19 and file the Income Tax Returns (ITR) or submit online response within 21 days

01/22/2019

The Non-filers Monitoring System (NMS) aims to identify and monitor persons who enter into high value transactions and have potential tax liabilities but have still not filed their tax returns. Analysis was carried-out to identify non-filers about whom specific information was available in the database of the Income Tax Department. The sources of information include Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), Tax Deduction at Source (TDS), Tax Collection at Source (TCS), information about foreign remittances, exports and imports data etc.

Data analysis has identified several potential non-filers who have carried-out high value transactions in Financial Year 2017-18 but have still not filed Income Tax Return for Assessment Year 2018-19 (relating to FY 2017-18).

The Department has enabled e-verification of these NMS cases to reduce the compliance cost for taxpayers by soliciting their response online. It is reiterated that there is no need to visit any Income Tax office for submitting response, as the entire process is to be completed online.Taxpayers can access information related to their case from the 'Compliance portal' which is accessible through the e-filing Portal of the Department at https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The PAN holder should submit the response electronically on the Compliance Portal and keep a printout of the submitted response for record purposes. User Guide and FAQs are provided under the 'Resources' Menu on Compliance Portal.

Non-filers are requested to assess their tax liability for AY 2018-19 and file the Income Tax Returns (ITR) or submit online response within 21 days. If the explanation offered is found to be satisfactory, matters will be closed online. However, in cases where no return is filed or no response is received, initiation of proceedings under the Income-tax Act, 1961 will be considered.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 12:38:05 UTC
