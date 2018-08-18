Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : CBDT issues Circular on amendment of Tax Audit Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 10:26am CEST

Section 44AB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 ('the Act') read with Rule 6G of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 ('the Rules') requires prescribed persons to furnish the Tax Audit Report along with the prescribed particulars in Form No. 3CD. The existing Form No. 3CD was amended vide Notification No. GSR 666(E) dated 20th July, 2018 with effect from 20th August, 2018.

Representations have been received by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that the implementation of reporting requirements under the proposed Clause 30C (pertaining to General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR)) and proposed Clause 44 (pertaining to Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance) of the Form No. 3CD may be deferred.

On consideration of the matter, the CBDT has decided, vide Circular No. 6/2018 dated 17th August, 2018, that the reporting under the proposed Clause 30C and proposed Clause 44 of the Tax Audit Report shall be kept in abeyance till 31st March, 2019. The Circular has been uploaded on the Departmental websitewww.incometaxindia.gov.in

******

DSM

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 08:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aIran anti-money laundering law faces challenge as deadline looms
RE
04:51aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Strong public backing bolsters fight against blight of plastic waste
PU
04:26aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : CBDT issues Circular on amendment of Tax Audit Report
PU
04:26aCLATSOP COUNTY OR : Applications invited for property tax appeals board
PU
03:56aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Final tick for landmark defence contract
PU
03:46aTHE POLITICAL ECONOMY OF TRADE BALANCES : Too Simple to Understand!
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:21aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : US up to sanction China for purchasing Iranian crude oil
PU
08/17SPARE THE AIR : No-Fare Saturday on Buses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
2VOLKSWAGEN : RUMBLE SEAT : 2018 Range Rover HSE Td6: The Last Days of Diesel -- WSJ
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's Convent gasoline unit expected online next week - sources
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : Texas jury finds Toyota negligent in accident, awards $242 million to famil..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.