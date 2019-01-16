Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Cabinet approves expenditure sanction for Integrated E-filing and Centralized Processing Centre 2.0 Project

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to expenditure sanction of Rs.4,241.97crore for Integrated E-filing &Centralized Processing Center 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department.

The Union Cabinet also approved the expenditure sanction for the consolidated cost of Rs.1,482.44crore of the existing CPC-ITR 1.0 project upto FY 2018-19.

The broad objectives of this project are listed as under:

a. Faster and accurate outcomes for taxpayer.

b. First time right approach,

c. Enhancing user experience at all stages.

d. Improving taxpayer awareness and education through continuous engagement.

e. Promoting voluntary tax compliance.

f. Managing outstanding demand.

This approval has significant benefits for the Department and taxpayers through various functionalities such as pre-filling of ITR and acceptance by taxpayer as a means to improve accuracy and to reduce refund/processing turnaround time drastically, facilitation to taxpayers in resolving outstanding tax demands; integrated contact centers for taxpayer assistance and tax payer outreach program through digital media and employer/partner accreditation program to bring significant enhancement in services to taxpayers.

The decision will ensure horizontal equity by processing returns filed by all categories of taxpayers across the country in a consistent, uniform, rule driven, identity blind manner. This will assure fairness in tax treatment to every taxpayer irrespective of their status.

By faster processing of returns and issue of refunds to the taxpayer's bank account directly without any interface with the Department, by adhering to international best practices and standards (ISO certification) and by providing processing status updates and speedy communication using mobile app, email, SMS and on the Department website, the decision will ensure transparency and accountability.

The proposal ensures the continuation of the Department's goal towards business transformation through technology. The E-filing and CPC projects have enabled end to end automation of all processes within the Department using various innovative methods to provide taxpayer servicesand to promote voluntary compliance.

