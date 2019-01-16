Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Cabinet approves recapitalisation of Export-Import Bank of India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:04am EST

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the recapitalization of EXIM Bank. The details are as follows:

  1. Issuance of Recapitalization Bonds by Government of India to the tune of Rs.6,000 crore for capital infusion in Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank).
  2. The equity will be infused in two tranches of Rs. 4,500 crore in FY 2018-19 and Rs.1,500 crore in FY 2019-20 respectively.
  3. The Cabinet also approved an increase in the authorized capital of Exim Bank from Rs. 10,000 crore to Rs. 20,000 crore. The recapitalisation bonds will be on the lines issued to Public Sector Banks.

Major Impact:

  • Exim Bank is the principal export credit agency for India.
  • The infusion of capital into Exim Bank will enable it to augment capital adequacy and support Indian exports with enhanced ability.
  • The infusion will give an impetus to anticipate new initiatives like supporting Indian textile industries, likely changes in Concessional Finance Scheme (CFS), likelihood of new LoCs in future in view of India's active foreign policy and strategic intent.

Background:

Exim Bank of India (Exim Bank) was established in 1982 under an Act of Parliament as the apex financial institution for financing, facilitating and promoting India's international trade. The Bank primarily lends for exports from India including supporting overseas buyers and Indian suppliers for export of developmental and infrastructure projects, equipment, goods and services from India. It is regulated by RBI.

*****

AKT

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 11:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aRussia's Uralchem in talks to buy a stake in Zimbabwe's Chemplex
RE
06:31aWorld stocks ride out May's Brexit defeat, pound steadies
RE
06:31aAnalysts raise EU carbon price forecasts, warn of short-term Brexit jitters
RE
06:30aSouth Africa's retail sales up 3.1 percent year/year in November
RE
06:29aEgypt secures $1.2 billion from China EximBank for light rail to new capital - minister
RE
06:29aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : addresses UN working group on the Global Pact for the Environment
PU
06:22aIrish annual house price growth eases to two-and-a-half year low
RE
06:21aUK inflation falls again, leaving BoE under no pressure on rates
RE
06:13aBrexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
RE
06:09aEXPECTED CREDIT LOSS APPROACHES IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES : differences from a financial stability perspective
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
3City unites in call for urgent Brexit transition deal
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : All eggs in the online basket
5TAALERI OYJ : TAALERI OYJ : Masdar, Finland's Taaleri partner on green energy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.