Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills for the Quarter ending December 2018

After reviewing the cash position of the Central Government, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to notify the amounts for the issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2018 as under:

Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills (October 01, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (` Crore) Date of Auction 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total October 03, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 October 10, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 October 17, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 October 24, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 October 31, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 November 06, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 November 14, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 November 20, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 November 28, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 December 05, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 December 12, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 December 19, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 December 26, 2018 7,000 4,000 4,000 15,000 Total 91,000 52,000 52,000 1,95,000

The Government of India in consultation with Reserve Bank of India will continue to have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through regular press releases.

The auction of Treasury Bills will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.

