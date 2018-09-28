|
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills for the Quarter ending December 2018
09/28/2018 | 09:47am EDT
After reviewing the cash position of the Central Government, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to notify the amounts for the issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2018 as under:
Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills
(October 01, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
(` Crore)
Date of Auction
91 Days
182 Days
364 Days
Total
October 03, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
October 10, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
October 17, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
October 24, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
October 31, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
November 06, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
November 14, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
November 20, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
November 28, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
December 05, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
December 12, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
December 19, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
December 26, 2018
7,000
4,000
4,000
15,000
Total
91,000
52,000
52,000
1,95,000
The Government of India in consultation with Reserve Bank of India will continue to have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through regular press releases.
The auction of Treasury Bills will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.
