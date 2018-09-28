Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Calendar for Auction of Government of India Treasury Bills for the Quarter ending December 2018

09/28/2018 | 09:47am EDT

After reviewing the cash position of the Central Government, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to notify the amounts for the issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2018 as under:

Notified Amount for Auction of Treasury Bills

(October 01, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(` Crore)

Date of Auction

91 Days

182 Days

364 Days

Total

October 03, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

October 10, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

October 17, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

October 24, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

October 31, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

November 06, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

November 14, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

November 20, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

November 28, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

December 05, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

December 12, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

December 19, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

December 26, 2018

7,000

4,000

4,000

15,000

Total

91,000

52,000

52,000

1,95,000

The Government of India in consultation with Reserve Bank of India will continue to have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through regular press releases.

The auction of Treasury Bills will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.

*****

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:46:11 UTC
