Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Certain important issues referred by GST Council to various Committees / GoM

The GST Council in its 31st meeting held today at New Delhi decided to refer the following issues to Committees / GoM indicated against them:

Extending the Composition scheme to small service providers. The rate of tax and threshold limit to be proposed - Law Committee and Fitment Committee. Tax rate on lotteries - Committee of States. Taxation of residential property in real estate sector - Law Committee and Fitment Committee. Threshold limit of exemption under GST regime - GoM on MSMEs.

2. GST council in its next meeting would take a view on the above issues in its next meeting.

