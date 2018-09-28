Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Change in Tariff Value of Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Others – Palm Oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others – Palmolein, Crude Soyabean Oil, Brass Scrap (All Grades), Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Silver Notified.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:47pm CEST
Change in Tariff Value of Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Others - Palm Oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others - Palmolein, Crude Soyabean Oil, Brass Scrap (All Grades), Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Silver Notified.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (), being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient so to do, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2 and TABLE-3, the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: -

TABLE-1

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

1511 10 00

Crude Palm Oil

549

2

1511 90 10

RBD Palm Oil

584

3

1511 90 90

Others - Palm Oil

567

4

1511 10 00

Crude Palmolein

594

5

1511 90 20

RBD Palmolein

597

6

1511 90 90

Others - Palmolein

596

7

1507 10 00

Crude Soya bean Oil

701

8

7404 00 22

Brass Scrap (all grades)

3626

9

1207 91 00

Poppy seeds

1894

TABLE-2

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

71 or 98

Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 and 358 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

381 per 10 grams

2

71 or 98

Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 and 359 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

465 per kilogram

TABLE-3

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $ Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

080280

Areca nuts

3947'

*****************

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07pECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Staff statement following the fifth post-programme surveillance mission to Cyprus
PU
04:07pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : India and Japan sign Loan Agreement for Construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (I) and Kolkata East West Metro Project (III) with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
PU
04:07pPetrobras, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazil Pre-Salt Auction
DJ
04:02pZambia hikes mining taxes in 2019 budget to rein in debt
RE
04:01pOil rises as U.S. sanctions on Iran tighten supply
RE
04:00pUNITED STATES : Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment worse than estimates at 100.1
04:00pRyanair strikes disrupt 40,000 passengers across Europe
RE
03:58pRyanair strikes disrupt 40,000 passengers across Europe
RE
03:57pMSHA MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration Awards $250,000 in 2018 Brookwood-Sago Grants
PU
03:53pECB CONFIDENT IN INFLATION RISE BUT CAN REVISE GUIDANCE : Lane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.