Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Change in Tariff Value of Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Others – Palm Oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others – Palmolein, Crude Soyabean Oil, Brass Scrap (All Grades), Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Silver Notified

Change in Tariff Value of Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Others - Palm Oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others - Palmolein, Crude Soyabean Oil, Brass Scrap (All Grades), Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Silver Notified

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient so to do, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2, and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: -

TABLE-1

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 1511 10 00 Crude Palm Oil 541 2 1511 90 10 RBD Palm Oil 584 3 1511 90 90 Others - Palm Oil 563 4 1511 10 00 Crude Palmolein 589 5 1511 90 20 RBD Palmolein 592 6 1511 90 90 Others - Palmolein 591 7 1507 10 00 Crude Soya bean Oil 741 8 7404 00 22 Brass Scrap (all grades) 3602 9 1207 91 00 Poppy seeds 2076

TABLE-2

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 71 or 98 Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 and 358 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 393 per 10 grams 2 71 or 98 Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 and 359 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 471 per kilogram

TABLE-3

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $ Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 080280 Areca nuts 3947'

