Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Change in Tariff Value of Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Others – Palm Oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others – Palmolein, Crude Soyabean Oil, Brass Scrap (All Grades), Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Silver Notified

10/15/2018 | 01:58pm CEST
In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient so to do, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2, and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: -

TABLE-1

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

1511 10 00

Crude Palm Oil

541

2

1511 90 10

RBD Palm Oil

584

3

1511 90 90

Others - Palm Oil

563

4

1511 10 00

Crude Palmolein

589

5

1511 90 20

RBD Palmolein

592

6

1511 90 90

Others - Palmolein

591

7

1507 10 00

Crude Soya bean Oil

741

8

7404 00 22

Brass Scrap (all grades)

3602

9

1207 91 00

Poppy seeds

2076

TABLE-2

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

71 or 98

Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 and 358 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

393 per 10 grams

2

71 or 98

Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 and 359 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

471 per kilogram

TABLE-3

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $ Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

080280

Areca nuts

3947'

*****

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:57:09 UTC
