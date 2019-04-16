Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Change in Tariff Value of Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Others – Palm Oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others – Palmolein, Crude Soyabean Oil, Brass Scrap (All Grades), Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Silver Notified

04/16/2019 | 05:53am EDT
Change in Tariff Value of Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil, Others - Palm Oil, Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others - Palmolein, Crude Soyabean Oil, Brass Scrap (All Grades), Poppy Seeds, Areca Nuts, Gold and Silver Notified

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient so to do, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said Notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2 and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted, namely: -

'TABLE-1'

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

1511 10 00

Crude Palm Oil

540

2

1511 90 10

RBD Palm Oil

569

3

1511 90 90

Others - Palm Oil

555

4

1511 10 00

Crude Palmolein

570

5

1511 90 20

RBD Palmolein

573

6

1511 90 90

Others - Palmolein

572

7

1507 10 00

Crude Soya bean Oil

693

8

7404 00 22

Brass Scrap (all grades)

3748

9

1207 91 00

Poppy seeds

3009

'TABLE-2'

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

71 or 98

Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 and 358 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

417 per 10 grams

2

71 or 98

Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 and 359 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed

486 per kilogram

'TABLE-3'

Sl. No.

Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item

Description of goods

Tariff value

(US $ Per Metric Tonne)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

1

080280

Areca nuts

3932

***

DSM/RM/PD

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:52:09 UTC
