Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Constitution of Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the Modalities for Revenue Mobilisation in case of Natural Calamities and Disasters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

During the 30th Meeting of the GST Council held here today, the proposal of the State of Kerala for imposition of Cess on SGST for rehabilitation and flood affected works was discussed in detail. The Council decided to constitute a 7-Member Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine this issue in depth. Accordingly, the Union Finance Minister, Shri Arun Jaitley, has approved the constitution of a Group of Ministers today (28th September, 2018) to examine the issue regarding 'Modalities for Revenue Mobilisation in case of Natural Calamities and Disasters'.

Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar is the Convenor of the GoM and the following are its other Members:

  1. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister, Assam;
  2. Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac, Finance Minister, Kerala;
  3. Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar, Finance & Excise Minister, Maharashtra;
  4. Shri Sashi Bhusan Behera, Finance & Excise Minister, Odisha;
  5. Shri Manpreet Singh Badal, Finance Minister, Punjab;
  6. Shri Prakash Pant, Finance Minister, Uttarakhand.

The GoM has to submit its report by 31st October, 2018.

DSM/RM

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pFlying on one engine, global growth exposed to turbulence
RE
05:36pLower-Income Americans Drive Up Consumer Sentiment in September -- Update
DJ
05:35pBAUSCH HEALTH UNIT MOVES TO SETTLE CHARGES IT MISLED INVESTORS : Sec
RE
05:32pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4.3 Million in Ohio to Boost Business Development and Job Growth
PU
05:28pWhen Stock Analysts Tap Their Tabloid Soul
DJ
05:25pBlackBerry profit beats on autonomous tech demand, shares jump
RE
05:22pNYNAS : The Right Formula for a Career in the Chemical Industry
PU
05:22pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Constitution of Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the Modalities for Revenue Mobilisation in case of Natural Calamities and Disasters
PU
05:22pRHA ROAD HAULAGE ASSOCIATION : Brexit boost needed – hauliers call on Chancellor to act
PU
05:20pBANK OF AMERICA : Swiss Startup Secures $100m Investment To Launch A Cryptocurrency Bank
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.