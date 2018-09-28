Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Constitution of Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the Modalities for Revenue Mobilisation in case of Natural Calamities and Disasters

During the 30th Meeting of the GST Council held here today, the proposal of the State of Kerala for imposition of Cess on SGST for rehabilitation and flood affected works was discussed in detail. The Council decided to constitute a 7-Member Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine this issue in depth. Accordingly, the Union Finance Minister, Shri Arun Jaitley, has approved the constitution of a Group of Ministers today (28th September, 2018) to examine the issue regarding 'Modalities for Revenue Mobilisation in case of Natural Calamities and Disasters'.

Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar is the Convenor of the GoM and the following are its other Members:

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister, Assam; Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac, Finance Minister, Kerala; Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar, Finance & Excise Minister, Maharashtra; Shri Sashi Bhusan Behera, Finance & Excise Minister, Odisha; Shri Manpreet Singh Badal, Finance Minister, Punjab; Shri Prakash Pant, Finance Minister, Uttarakhand.

The GoM has to submit its report by 31st October, 2018.

