Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Corruption Cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:21am EDT

The complainant against the officers under the Department of Revenue received through CVC, individuals and other sources are dealt as per the existing guidelines of CVC and DOPT.

(i) The details of complaints received in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) are as under:-

Sr. No.

F.Y.

No. of complaints received

1

2016

1715

2

2017

1508

3

2018

1441

(ii) The details of prosecution launched by Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 are as under:-

Sr. No.

F.Y.

No. of prosecution cases

1

2016

29

2

2017

15

3

2018

40

(iii) Vigilance Branch of Revenue Headquarters is dealing with three disciplinary cases against IRS officers.

The details of prosecution cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Public Sector Banks are as under:-

Sr. No.

Year

No. of Cases

1

2015

11

2

2016

9

3

2017

10

Departmental Proceedings have been initiated by Directorate of Enforcement(ED) in 6 cases.

There are 15 cases pending in Department of Economic Affairs against the officers of Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI), Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited(SPMCIL) under various charges.

This is an ongoing process. Communication is received from Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) from time to time recommending strict action against such officers. However, there are no such cases in which no action have been taken.

The following steps, inter-alia have been taken by the Government to ensure corruption free tax administration in the country:

  1. Online system for internal whistle-blower has been put in place to get the vital feedback and complaints through department's portal.
  2. Reduction in human interface with tax payer with the introduction of higher digitization such as e-filing, e- assessment, e-appeal, e-nivaran.
  3. Guidelines have been issued for ensuring that the assessing officers do not increase the scope of investigation in Limited Scrutiny cases without following due procedure.
  4. Guidelines have been issued laying down specific responsibilities during conduct of surveys and in post survey operations to obviate the possibilities of any wrongdoing.
  5. All field formations have been asked to install CCTV cameras in corridors and public spaces.
  6. Checklists and Standard Operating Procedures have been laid down for Inquiry Officers to minimize instances of defective Inquiry Reports.
  7. System studies are being conducted by Zonal ADsG to identify potential areas of corruption and suggest systemic improvements.

Further, The government has taken a gamut of steps to comprehensively ensure corruption free tax administration in the country which includes preventive vigilance, systemic and administrative reforms, streamlining process to reduce employee trade interface and robust preventive vigilance mechanism. In order to have a corruption free tax administration, all-out effort is being made by taking regular action in the areas of Punitive, Preventive and Participative vigilance.

This was stated by Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

*****

DSM/RM/PD

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 13:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aIraqi PM discusses oil price stability with Saudi king - statement
RE
09:34aICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : New Designations to the ICSID Panels
PU
09:33aOPEC set to extend oil supply cut as Iran endorses pact
RE
09:30aRUSSIA WANTS IRAN TO REMAIN EQUAL PLAYER IN GLOBAL ENERGY MARKET : Novak
RE
09:27aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : G20, Trade Truce, Historical Agreement, Trump in Korea...
09:25aKRYLL.IO : Makes Giant Strides After Successful ICO With the Launch of the “SMART TRADING” Feature
BU
09:24aS&P 500 set to open at record high as U.S.-China restart trade talks
RE
09:23aU.S., China trade talks on positive track - PBOC's Yi
RE
09:21aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Promotion of Cashless Transactions
PU
09:21aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Corruption Cases
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About