Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Exchange Rate of Foreign Currency Relating To Imported and Export Goods Notified

09/20/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs No.77/2018-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 6th September, 2018 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 21st September, 2018, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

53.95

51.60

2.

Bahrain Dinar

199.35

187.05

3.

Canadian Dollar

57.20

55.25

4.

Chinese Yuan

10.80

10.45

5.

Danish Kroner

11.60

11.20

6.

EURO

86.55

83.45

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

9.45

9.10

8.

Kuwait Dinar

248.30

232.60

9.

New Zealand Dollar

49.35

47.10

10.

Norwegian Kroner

9.10

8.75

11.

Pound Sterling

97.40

94.05

12.

Qatari Riyal

20.65

19.35

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

20.05

18.80

14.

Singapore Dollar

54.05

52.25

15.

South African Rand

5. 05

4.75

16.

Swedish Kroner

8.30

8.00

17.

Swiss Franc

76.90

73.95

18.

UAE Dirham

20.45

19.20

19.

US Dollar

73.65

71.95

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

66.00

63.60

*****

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:07:10 UTC
