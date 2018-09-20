Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Exchange Rate of Foreign Currency Relating To Imported and Export Goods Notified

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs No.77/2018-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 6th September, 2018 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 21st September, 2018, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 53.95 51.60 2. Bahrain Dinar 199.35 187.05 3. Canadian Dollar 57.20 55.25 4. Chinese Yuan 10.80 10.45 5. Danish Kroner 11.60 11.20 6. EURO 86.55 83.45 7. Hong Kong Dollar 9.45 9.10 8. Kuwait Dinar 248.30 232.60 9. New Zealand Dollar 49.35 47.10 10. Norwegian Kroner 9.10 8.75 11. Pound Sterling 97.40 94.05 12. Qatari Riyal 20.65 19.35 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 20.05 18.80 14. Singapore Dollar 54.05 52.25 15. South African Rand 5. 05 4.75 16. Swedish Kroner 8.30 8.00 17. Swiss Franc 76.90 73.95 18. UAE Dirham 20.45 19.20 19. US Dollar 73.65 71.95

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Japanese Yen 66.00 63.60

*****

DSM/RM/KA