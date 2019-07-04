Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Exchange Rate of conversion of the Foreign Currencies relating to Imported and Export Goods notified

07/04/2019 | 07:33am EDT

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs No.45/2019-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 20th June, 2019 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 5th July, 2019, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Exported Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

49.60

47.45

2.

Bahraini Dinar

188.75

176.95

3.

Canadian Dollar

53.75

51.75

4.

Chinese Yuan

10.20

9.85

5.

Danish Kroner

10.60

10.25

6.

EURO

79.25

76.30

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

9.00

8.70

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

234.30

219.55

9.

New Zealand Dollar

47.45

45.30

10.

Norwegian Kroner

8.20

7.95

11.

Pound Sterling

88.30

85.10

12.

Qatari Riyal

19.55

18.30

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

19.00

17.80

14.

Singapore Dollar

51.75

49.95

15.

South African Rand

5.05

4.75

16.

Swedish Kroner

7.55

7.25

17.

Swiss Franc

71.25

68.45

18.

Turkish Lira

12.65

11.85

19.

UAE Dirham

19.40

18.15

20.

US Dollar

69.75

68.05

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

65.20

62.70

2.

Korean Won

6.05

5.70

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:32:04 UTC
