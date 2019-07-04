Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Exchange Rate of conversion of the Foreign Currencies relating to Imported and Export Goods notified

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs No.45/2019-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 20th June, 2019 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 5th July, 2019, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Exported Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 49.60 47.45 2. Bahraini Dinar 188.75 176.95 3. Canadian Dollar 53.75 51.75 4. Chinese Yuan 10.20 9.85 5. Danish Kroner 10.60 10.25 6. EURO 79.25 76.30 7. Hong Kong Dollar 9.00 8.70 8. Kuwaiti Dinar 234.30 219.55 9. New Zealand Dollar 47.45 45.30 10. Norwegian Kroner 8.20 7.95 11. Pound Sterling 88.30 85.10 12. Qatari Riyal 19.55 18.30 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 19.00 17.80 14. Singapore Dollar 51.75 49.95 15. South African Rand 5.05 4.75 16. Swedish Kroner 7.55 7.25 17. Swiss Franc 71.25 68.45 18. Turkish Lira 12.65 11.85 19. UAE Dirham 19.40 18.15 20. US Dollar 69.75 68.05

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Japanese Yen 65.20 62.70 2. Korean Won 6.05 5.70

