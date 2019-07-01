Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Fake Insurance Policies

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has informed that as per the information provided by various insurers, the year-wise break-up of fake motor policies is as under:

Fraud Monitoring Analysis - Data pertaining to fake Motor Policies Financial Year No. Amt. (Rs. in lakhs) FY 2016-17 498 3374.41 FY 2017-18 823 2570.79 FY 2018-19* 1192 5364.21

*excluding Oriental Insurance Co Ltd

IRDAI has further informed that they have directly received complaints relating to three instances of fake policies being issued pertaining to entities which are not registered as general insurers with them. The details are as follows:

'M/S AKPCL General Insurance Company Ltd' (Year 2016). 'M/s Gone General Insurance (Year 2019). 'M/s. Marines Technology' (Year 2019).

IRDAI has put up a public notice in each of the above mentioned cases advising general public not to make any transaction with these companies and to bring any unauthorised transaction to its notice. A complaint has also been lodged with the police authorities in respect of the company at S. No. (i) above and they are in the process of filing a police complaint against the companies mentioned at S. No. (ii) and (iii) above.