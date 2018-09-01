Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Filing of Income Tax Returns registers an upsurge of 71% upto 31st August,2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

There has been a marked improvement in the number of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) filed during FY 2018 (upto 31/08/2018, the extended due date of filing) compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year. The total number of ITRs e-filed upto 31/08/2018 was 5.42croreas against 3.17 crore upto 31/08/2017, marking an

increase of 70.86%. Almost 34.95 lakh returns were uploaded on 31/08/2018 itself, being the last date of the extended due date of filing of ITRs.

A remarkable increase is seen in the number of ITRs in 2 categories ie ITRs filed by salaried Individuals (ITR-1& 2) as also those availing the benefit of the Presumptive Taxation Scheme(ITR-4).

The total number of e-returns of salaried Individual taxpayers filed till 31/08/2018 increased to 3.37 crore from 2.19 crore returns filed during the corresponding period of 2017, registering an increase of 1.18 crore returns translating into a growth of almost 54%.

A stupendous growth has been witnessed in the number of returns e-filed by persons availing the benefit of Presumptive Tax, with 1.17 crore returns having been filed upto 31st August, 2018 compared to 14.93 lakh returns upto 31st August, 2017

registering a massive increase of 681.69%.

The increase in the number of returns reveals a marked improvement in the level of voluntary compliance of taxpayers which can be attributed to several factors, including the impact of demonetisation, enhanced persuasion & education of taxpayers as also the impending provision of late fee which would be effective on late filing of

returns. This is indicative of an India moving steadily towards a more tax compliant society & reflects the impact of continuous leveraging of technology to improve taxpayer service delivery.

***

RM/

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 12:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:07aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Revenue collection for August 2018 close to ninety-four thousand crore rupees
PU
08:52aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Suresh Prabhu holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of RCEP
PU
08:27aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Filing of Income Tax Returns registers an upsurge of 71% upto 31st August,2018
PU
07:32aAgreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
RE
07:29aItaly, after Fitch cuts outlook, vows to respect EU commitments
RE
07:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier meets Seychelles president
PU
06:27aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Coordination Meeting of ECOWAS Maritime Zones to Hold in Abidjan
PU
06:12aChina Party journal warns of trade war's impact on financial stability
RE
04:42aEU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels
RE
04:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Note 9 launched in Pakistan
2U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
3TESLA : TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors..
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Cannabis company Tilray valued at $4.8bn, posts $10m sales
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.