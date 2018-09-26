Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Finance Ministry Launches Mobile Application “ Jan Dhan Darshak” as A Part of Financial Inclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:16am CEST

Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance and National Informatics Centre (NIC) has jointly developed a mobile app called Jan Dhan Darshak as a part of financial inclusion (FI) initiative . As the name suggests, this app will act as a guide for the common people in locating a financial service touch point at a given location in the country.

While locator apps are a common feature for many individual banks and financial service providers, in this era of inter-operable banking services, Jan Dhan Darshak app will be in a unique position to provide a citizen centric platform for locating financial service touch points across all providers such as banks, post office, CSC, etc. These services could be availed as per the needs and convenience of the common people.

While over 5 lakh FI touch points (Bank branches, ATMs, Post Offices) have been mapped on this App, approx. 1.35 lakh Bank Mitras would be on-boarded by 01.12.2018. Some of the salient features of this App are as follows:

  • Find nearby Financial touch points, based on current location (Branches/ATM/Post offices)
  • Search by place name also available with Voice Interface
  • Phone number of bank branches available in app, with the facility of call button for integrated dialing
  • Users' feedback will go directly to the concerned bank for carrying out the necessary updation in data on financial touch points.

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Investment in Cambodia promoted in China
PU
08:16aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Finance Ministry Launches Mobile Application “ Jan Dhan Darshak” as A Part of Financial Inclusion
PU
08:12aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Enterprises spent 10.5% of their environmental protection expenditure on climate protection in 2016
PU
08:12aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Year-on-year decline of 2.3% in public debt at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2018
PU
08:08aCinemas and fast fashion - Reforms change Saudi shopping habits
RE
08:06aAs trade war rumbles, China steps up opening of financial markets
RE
07:53aTALKS ON BAILOUT PACKAGE FOR AIR INDIA AT 'ADVANCED STAGE' : official
RE
07:51aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : LNG Awards AED 3.16 Billion EPC Contract for Phase 2 of Int...
PU
07:50aAsian shares advance as Chinese stocks extend recovery
RE
07:47aVitol to halt business with Iran after U.S. sanctions start- executive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
2U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
3TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
5COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank mulls merger scenario with UBS - Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.