Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Finance Ministry Launches Mobile Application “ Jan Dhan Darshak” as A Part of Financial Inclusion

Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance and National Informatics Centre (NIC) has jointly developed a mobile app called Jan Dhan Darshak as a part of financial inclusion (FI) initiative . As the name suggests, this app will act as a guide for the common people in locating a financial service touch point at a given location in the country.

While locator apps are a common feature for many individual banks and financial service providers, in this era of inter-operable banking services, Jan Dhan Darshak app will be in a unique position to provide a citizen centric platform for locating financial service touch points across all providers such as banks, post office, CSC, etc. These services could be availed as per the needs and convenience of the common people.

While over 5 lakh FI touch points (Bank branches, ATMs, Post Offices) have been mapped on this App, approx. 1.35 lakh Bank Mitras would be on-boarded by 01.12.2018. Some of the salient features of this App are as follows:

Find nearby Financial touch points, based on current location (Branches/ATM/Post offices)

Search by place name also available with Voice Interface

Phone number of bank branches available in app, with the facility of call button for integrated dialing

Users' feedback will go directly to the concerned bank for carrying out the necessary updation in data on financial touch points.

