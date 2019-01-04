Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST Council

The GST Council has met 31 times so far. Till the 30th GST Council Meeting, a total of 918 decisions have been taken and 294 notifications have been issued by the Central Government. In the 31st GST Council Meeting held on 22nd December, 2018, a total of 29 decisions were taken which have been implemented through the issuance of the requisite notifications and Circulars.

Based on the representations received from various stake holders, including trade and industry, certain amendments were recommended by the GST Council. Consequently, the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2018, the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2018, the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Act, 2018 and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2018 received the assent of the Hon'ble President of India on 29.08.2018. The GST Council i n its 31st meeting held on 22nd December, 2018 decided that the said amendment Acts would be brought into force with effect from 1st February, 2019.

The details of rationalization of GST rates on services are as under:

Sl. GST Council Meeting Gist of Rate Changes of Date of Implementation (by No. Services way of Notification) 1 20th Meeting dated 5th August, GST rate was reduced on total 22-08-2017 2017 10 group of services 2 21st Meeting dated 9 th GST rate was reduced on total 4 21-09-2017 and 22-09-2017 September, 2017 group of services 3 22nd Meeting, dated 6 th GST rate was reduced on total 21 13-10-2017 October, 2018 group of services 4 23rd Meeting, dated 10th GST rate was reduced on total 3 14-11-2017 November, 2018 group of services 5 25th Meeting, dated 18th GST rate was reduced on total 34 25-01-2018 January, 2018 group of services 6 28th Meeting, dated 21st July, GST rate was reduced on total 16 27-07-2018 2018 group of services 7 31st Meeting dated 22nd GST rate was reduced on total 8 01-01-2019 December, 2018 group of services

This was stated by Shri Ship Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

