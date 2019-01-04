Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST Council

01/04/2019 | 12:04pm CET

The GST Council has met 31 times so far. Till the 30th GST Council Meeting, a total of 918 decisions have been taken and 294 notifications have been issued by the Central Government. In the 31st GST Council Meeting held on 22nd December, 2018, a total of 29 decisions were taken which have been implemented through the issuance of the requisite notifications and Circulars.

Based on the representations received from various stake holders, including trade and industry, certain amendments were recommended by the GST Council. Consequently, the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2018, the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2018, the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Act, 2018 and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2018 received the assent of the Hon'ble President of India on 29.08.2018. The GST Council i n its 31st meeting held on 22nd December, 2018 decided that the said amendment Acts would be brought into force with effect from 1st February, 2019.

The details of rationalization of GST rates on services are as under:

Sl.

GST Council Meeting

Gist of Rate Changes of

Date of Implementation (by

No.

Services

way of Notification)

1

20th Meeting dated 5th August,

GST rate was reduced on total

22-08-2017

2017

10 group of services

2

21st

Meeting

dated

9th

GST rate was reduced on total 4

21-09-2017 and 22-09-2017

September, 2017

group of services

3

22nd

Meeting,

dated

6th

GST rate was reduced on total 21

13-10-2017

October, 2018

group of services

4

23rd

Meeting,

dated

10th

GST rate was reduced on total 3

14-11-2017

November, 2018

group of services

5

25th

Meeting,

dated

18th

GST rate was reduced on total 34

25-01-2018

January, 2018

group of services

6

28th Meeting, dated 21st July,

GST rate was reduced on total 16

27-07-2018

2018

group of services

7

31st

Meeting

dated

22nd

GST rate was reduced on total 8

01-01-2019

December, 2018

group of services

This was stated by Shri Ship Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

****

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 11:03:07 UTC
