Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST Council decisions on rate changes on supply of good and services

06/21/2019 | 10:40am EDT

The 35th GST Council Meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. This was the first meeting of the Council after the swearing in of the new Government. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Thakur besides Revenue Secretary Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance. The Council has recommended following GST rate related changes on supply of goods and services.

Electric Vehicles

On issues relating to GST concessions on electric vehicle, charger and hiring of electric vehicle, the Council recommended that the issue be examined in detail by the Fitment Committee and brought before the Council in the next meeting.

Solar Power Generating Systems and Wind Turbines

In terms of order of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, GST Council directed that the issue related to valuation of goods and services in a solar power generating system and wind turbine be placed before next Fitment Committee. The recommendations of the Fitment Committee would be placed before the next GST Council meeting.

Lottery

Group of Ministers (GoM) on Lottery submitted report to the Council. After deliberations on the various issues on rate of lottery, the Council recommended that certain issues relating to taxation (rates and destination principle) would require legal opinion of Learned Attorney General.

****

DSM/RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:39:00 UTC
