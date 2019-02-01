Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Governemnt takes several measures to strenghthen msmes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:24am EST

The Government has taken several measures to strengthen the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs). While a Scheme of sanctioning loans upto Rs. 1 crore in 59 minutes has been launched, GST-Registered SME units will get 2% interest rebate on incremental loan of Rs. 1 crore. While presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, Shri Piyush Goyal said that 25% sourcing by all the Government Undertakings will now have to be from SMEs. Of this, the material to the extent of at least 3% will be sourced from women owned SMEs, he added.

Highlighting the achievements of GeM, Shri Piyush Goyal said that transactions of over Rs.17,500 crore have taken place, resulting in savings of 25-28% on an average. 'Government e-Marketplace (GeM), created by our Government two years ago, has transformed public procurement by making it fully transparent, inclusive and efficient. MSMEs have an opportunity to sell their products through GeM', the Finance Minister said. The GeM platform is now being extended to all CPSEs, he announced while presenting the Interim Budget.

Shri Piyush Goyal disclosed that the Government has recently assigned the subject of 'promotion of internal trade including retail trading and welfare of traders, and their employees' to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which will now be renamed as the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade.

*****

GG/DSM/RM/NB/UD

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 08:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aAustralian dollar, yuan slump on bleak China data
RE
03:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : Commission imposes definitive safeguard measures on imports of steel products
PU
03:39aFrench food law will not squeeze household budgets - minister
RE
03:39aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi announced to provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers
PU
03:39aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income upto Rs 5 Lakh to get full tax rebate; higher standard deduction proposed
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Highest Ever Growth Of 42% Recorded in Minimum Wages of Labours during last 5 years
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Government proposes to launch mega pension yojana 'Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' for unorganised sector workers with monthly income upto rs. 15,000; 10 Crore Labourers and workers in the sector to be benefitted
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Fiscal Programme for 2019-20 and beyond
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Governemnt takes several measures to strenghthen msmes
PU
03:24aFM : India now 6th largest economy in the world with high growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : swings to full-year profit after tepid fourth-quarter
3CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5GREENSPACE BRANDS INC : GREENSPACE BRANDS : Announces Strategic Restructuring of Operating Model

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.