Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Government proposes to launch mega pension yojana 'Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' for unorganised sector workers with monthly income upto rs. 15,000; 10 Crore Labourers and workers in the sector to be benefitted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:24am EST

The Government proposes to launch a mega pension yojana namely 'Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' for the unorganised sector workers with monthly income upto Rs. 15,000. While presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways and Coal, Shri Piyush Goyal said that half of India's GDP comes from the sweat and toil of 42 crore workers in the unorganised sector working as street vendors, rickshaw pullers, construction workers, rag pickers, agricultural workers, beedi workers, handloom, leather and in numerous other similar occupations. The Government must provide them comprehensive social security coverage for their old age. Therefore, in addition to the health coverage provided under 'Ayushman Bharat' and life & disability coverage provided under 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana' and 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana', our Government proposes to launch a mega pension yojana namely 'Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' for the unorganised sector workers with monthly income upto Rs. 15,000.

Shri Goyal said that this pension yojana shall provide them an assured monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 from the age of 60 years on a monthly contribution of a small affordable amount during their working age. An unorganised sector worker joining pension yojana at the age of 29 years will have to contribute only Rs. 100 per month till the age of 60 years. A worker joining the pension yojana at 18 years, will have to contribute as little as Rs. 55 per month only. The Government will deposit equal matching share in the pension account of the worker every month. It is expected that at least 10 crore labourers and workers in the unorganised sector will avail the benefit of 'PradhanMantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' within next five years making it one of the largest pension schemes of the world. A sum of Rs. 500 crore has been allocated for the Scheme. Additional funds will be provided as needed. The scheme will also be implemented from the current year.

*****

GG/DSM/RM/SK/IA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 08:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aAustralian dollar, yuan slump on bleak China data
RE
03:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : Commission imposes definitive safeguard measures on imports of steel products
PU
03:39aFrench food law will not squeeze household budgets - minister
RE
03:39aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi announced to provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers
PU
03:39aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income upto Rs 5 Lakh to get full tax rebate; higher standard deduction proposed
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Government proposes to launch mega pension yojana 'Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' for unorganised sector workers with monthly income upto rs. 15,000; 10 Crore Labourers and workers in the sector to be benefitted
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Fiscal Programme for 2019-20 and beyond
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Highest Ever Growth Of 42% Recorded in Minimum Wages of Labours during last 5 years
PU
03:24aFM : India now 6th largest economy in the world with high growth
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Government Unveils vision for the Next Decade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : swings to full-year profit after tepid fourth-quarter
3CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5GREENSPACE BRANDS INC : GREENSPACE BRANDS : Announces Strategic Restructuring of Operating Model

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.