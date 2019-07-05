Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Government sets enhanced target of Rs 1,05,000 crore of disinvestment during 2019-20

Government is setting an enhanced target of Rs 1,05,000 crore of disinvestment receipts for the financial year 2019-20 said the Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today. She further informed that Government will undertake strategic sale of PSUs and continue to do consolidation of PSUs in the non-financial space as well.

She informed that the Government has been following the policy of disinvestment in non-financial public sector undertakings maintaining Government stake not to go below 51%. Government is considering, in case where the Undertaking is still to be retained in Government control, to go below 51% to an appropriate level on case to case basis. Government has also decided to modify present policy of retaining 51% Government stake to retaining 51% stake inclusive of the stake of Government controlled institutions.

The Finance Minister said that 'strategic disinvestment of select CPSEs would continue to remain a priority of this Government. In view of current macro-economic parameters, Government would not only reinitiate the process of strategic disinvestment of Air India, but would offer more CPSEs for strategic participation by the private sector.'

******

DSM/RM/BB/RJ/SK/SKS