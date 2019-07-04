Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Headline inflation based on CPI-C declined to 3.4 per cent in 2018-19; has continued declining trend for fifth straight financial year; below 4.0 per cent in the last two years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 03:03am EDT

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in Parliament today. The Economic Survey states that the economy witnessed a gradual transition from a period of high and variable inflation to more stable and low level of inflation in the last five years.

The Survey notes, 'Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price index - Combined (CPI-C) has been declining continuously for the last five years. Headline CPI inflation declined to 3.4 per cent in 2018-19 from 3.6 per cent in 2017-18, 4.5 per cent in 2016-17, 4.9 per cent 2015-16 and 5.9 per cent in 2014-15'. The Economic Survey further adds, 'It stood at 2.9 per cent in April 2019 as compared to 4.6 per cent in April 2018. Food inflation based on Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) declined to a low of 0.1 per cent during the financial year 2018-19'.

Referring to Inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the survey states, 'It remained moderate at 3.0 per cent in 2017-18 compared to 1.7 per cent in 2016-17, (-)3.7 per cent in 2015-16 and 1.2 per cent in 2014-15. During FY 2018-19, WPI inflation stood at 4.3 per cent'.

Current trends in Inflation

Referring to the current trends in Inflation, the Economic Survey states 'The CPI-C inflation for the month of April 2019 stood at 2.9 per cent same as in March 2019 as compared to 4.6 per cent in April 2018'. It further states that the decline in the inflation in the FY 2018-19 was mainly due to low food inflation which ranged between (-) 2.6 to 3.1 per cent.

According to the Economic Survey, Food Inflation in the country has been extremely benign. It stood at 1.1 per cent in April 2019 compared to 0.3 per cent in March 2019 and 2.8 per cent in April, 2018. Food inflation based on Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) declined to 1.8 per cent in 2017-18 from 4.2 per cent in 2016-17, 4.9 per cent in 2015-16 and 6.4 per cent in 2014-15. Average food inflation for the financial year 2018-19 declined to a low of 0.1 per cent. 'The food deflation in the second half of FY 2018-19 is mainly due to deflation in vegetables, fruits, pulses and products, sugar & confectionary and eggs, which together account for 13.1 per cent rate in overall CPI-C', the Survey notes.

The Survey further states, 'Food inflation based on Wholesale Price Index too declined over the last two financial years. It was over 0.6 per cent in 2018-19. WPI food inflation was at 4.9 per cent in April, 2019 as compared to 3.9 per cent in March, 2019 and 0.8 per cent in April, 2018'.

Reduction in both Rural & Urban Inflation

According to the Economic Survey, the current phase of low inflation is also marked by reduction in both urban and rural inflation. It states that the decline in rural inflation is steeper than that of urban inflation since July, 2018 resulting in decline in headline inflation. 'Fall in rural inflation is due to moderation in food inflation, which has been negative for last six months (October 2018 to March, 2019)' the Survey adds.

Many State Witness Fall in CPI Inflation

The Survey notes that many States witnessed fall in CPI inflation during FY 2018-19 and Inflation in 23 States/ UTs was below 4 percent in FY 2018-19. It further states that as many as 16 States/UTs had inflation rate lower than All India average for FY 2018-19 with Daman & Diu having the lowest inflation followed by Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Drivers of Inflation

According to the Economic Survey, at all India level, CPI-C inflation during FY 2018-19 was driven mainly by miscellaneous group followed by housing as well as fuel and light group. The Survey further states that the relative importance of services in shaping up headline inflation has increased as it has contributed more than its weight. 40 items of services account for 23.37 per cent weight in CPI-C.

Measures to Contain Inflation

Elaborating the measures taken by the Government to contain inflation, the Economic Survey states that controlling Inflation remains a key area of policy focus. The Government has taken a number of measures to control inflation specially food inflation. 'The measures, inter alia, taken include both general measures and specific measures', the Survey adds.

According the Survey, the general measures include regular monitoring of Inflation, issuing advisories to States against hoarding and black marketing, holding regular review meetings on prices and availability of key commodities, higher Minimum Support Prices for pulses and other crops to incentivize production and setting up of Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) for procurement of agri-horticultural commodities.

As per the Survey, the specific measures taken by the Government include releasing the onions at reasonable prices from the stock procured under PSF, utilization of pulses from buffer for strategic market interventions and to meet the requirements of Army and Central Para-Military Forces, etc.

*****

DSM/RM/RCJ/MS/PD

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 07:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to play pivotal role in retooling Cameroon's industrial masterplan
PU
03:17aIGas plans new conventional oil exploration wells in Britain
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13aWOLLONGONG CITY COUNCIL : North Wollongong Deer Statement
PU
03:08aENEL : Russia sovereign fund inks 300 million euro business package with Italy's CDP
RE
03:08aSouth Africa's rand firms to new 3-month high as Fed cut back in play
RE
03:03aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : 10.6 million foreign tourists arrive in India 2018-19 compared to 10.4 million in 2017-18
PU
03:03aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : India undertaking one of the world's largest renewable energy expansion programmes
PU
03:03aEXPENDITURE ON SOCIAL SERVICES INCREASED BY MORE THAN ONE PERCENTAGE POINTS AS PROPORTION OF GDP DURING LAST FIVE YEARS : Economic Survey
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
3Oil prices fall a signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns
4NIPPON STEEL CORP : South Korea minister warns of possible countermeasures to Japan's export curbs
5PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About