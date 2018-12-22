Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : In-Principle approval given for Law Amendments during 31stMeeting of the GST Council

12/22/2018 | 01:50pm CET

The GST Council in its 31st meeting held today at New Delhi gave in principle approval to the following amendments in the GST Acts:

  1. Creation of a Centralised Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) to deal withcases of conflicting decisions by two or more State Appellate Advance Ruling Authorities on the same issue.
  2. Amendment of section 50 of the CGST Act to provide that interest should be charged only on the net tax liability of the taxpayer, after taking into account the admissible input tax credit, i.e. interest would be leviable only on the amount payable through the electronic cash ledger.

The above recommendations of the Council will be made effective only after the necessary amendments in the GST Acts are carried out.

*****

DSM/RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 12:49:05 UTC
