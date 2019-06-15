Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : MoS (Finance & Corporate Affairs) holds Pre-Budget Consultation with representatives of various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 08:14am EDT

The Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Thakur held the Pre-Budget Consultation with the representatives of various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations here today in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20.

During the course of meeting, representatives of Trade Unions and Labour Organisations shared their views and suggestions regarding labour and employment issues.Discussions were held on providing social security to labour besides skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of existing labour force. Quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers were also discussed in detail besides the issue of rehabilitation of workers who have lost their jobs.

Along with the Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, the meeting was attended by Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary; Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Expenditure Secretary; Shri Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT; Shri P.K. Das, Chairman, CBIC; Dr K.V. Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser; Smt. Anuradha Prashad, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment; Shri H. Srinivas, DG, V.V. Giri National Labour Institute and other senior officials of Ministry of Finance.

Experts and representatives from various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations gave suggestions related to alignment of skill development with aspirations of rural youth with focus on agriculture; need for strict enforcement of Minimum Wages Act; introduction of comprehensive unemployment insurance scheme; revision of ITIs' syllabus for enhancing employability; provision of social security for contract workers; giving boost to capital intensive industry; conversion of casual/contractual workers to formalised employment; fixation of minimum wages on the recommendation of 15th Indian Labour Conference; increase in allocations on social sector and basic essential services like health, education and food security; stopping disinvestment and strategic sale of public sector units; extension of MGNREGA to remaining all rural areas and introducing it in urban areas besides increasing number of workdays under the scheme to 200 days and creation of National Fund for Unorganised Workers to provide social security among others.

Participants from various labour organisations included Shri B. Surendran, Organisational Secretary, Bhartiya Mzdoor Sangh; Shri G. Sanjeeva Reddy, president, INTUC; Ms Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, AITUC; Shri Mukesh Galav, Secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha; Ms Dagmar Walter, Director, ILO; Shri Manish Kumar, MD, National Skill Development Corporation; Shri Animesh Saxena, president, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises; Ms Vidhya Soundrarajan, Assistant Professor, IIM, Bangalore; Shri M. Sanmugam, General Secretary, Labour Progressive Federation; Shri Sankar Shah, General Secretary, AIUTUC; Shri Rajiv Dimri, General Secretary, All Indian Central Council of Trade Union; Ms Manali Shah, National Secretary, SEWA; Shri Soumitra Bhattacharya, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Skill Development & Livelihood; Shri K.V. Sekhar Raju, National president, Federation of Association of Small Industries of India; Shri Swadesh Dev Roye, National Secretary, Centre for Indian Trade Union; Shri Arun Chawla, Executive Director, All India Organisation of Employers among others.

****

DSM/RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 15 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 12:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22aMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts Next Week
DJ
08:14aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : MoS (Finance & Corporate Affairs) holds Pre-Budget Consultation with representatives of various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations
PU
08:14aU.K. football pitch operator Goals to launch sale process in months - Sky
RE
06:56aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : FDA ask MSD to join blockchain supply chain network
AQ
06:39aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : External Affairs Minister's address at 5th CICA Summit 2019 in Dushanbe
PU
06:12aNigeria to shut bank accounts of firms which import FX restricted goods
RE
05:13aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : MOS (Finance and Corporate Affairs) holds Pre-Budget Consultations with the representatives of Digital Economy and Start-Ups
PU
05:09aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and partners secure LifeCo's future
PU
04:36aWorld's First E-Money License for Blockchains Issued to Monerium
BU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Mergers of Equals Are Rarely That -- WSJ
2BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
3BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. to launch public hearings on additional China tariffs next week
4SONY TO LOEB: We're Listening, but... -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About