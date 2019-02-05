Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Modified Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for the remaining period February 04, 2019 – March 31, 2019

To enable institutional and retail investors plan their investments efficiently and provide transparency and stability to the Government securities market, an indicative calendar for issuance of Government dated securities for the remaining period of the fiscal year 2018-19 (February 04, 2019 to March 31, 2019)has been prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The issuance calendar is as under:

Modified Calendar for Issuance of Government of India Dated Securities (February 04, 2019 to March 31, 2019) Sr. No. Week of Auction Amount (Rs.Crore) Security-wise allocation 1 February 04-08, 2019 12,000 i) 05-09 Years for Rs.3,000 crore ii) 10-14 Years for Rs.4,000 crore iii) 15-19 Years for Rs.2,000 crore iv) 20 Years & above for Rs.3,000 crore 2 February 11-15, 2019 12,000 i) 01-04 Years for Rs.2,000 crore ii) 05-09 Years for Rs.2,000 crore iii) 10-14 Years for Rs.3,000 crore iv) 15-19 Years for Rs.2,000 crore v) 20 Years & above for Rs. 3,000 crore 3 February 18-22, 2019 12,000 i) 05-09 Years for Rs. 3,000 crore ii) 10-14 Years for Rs. 4,000 crore iii) 15-19 Years for Rs. 2,000 crore iv) 20 Years & above for Rs. 3,000 crore 4 February 25- March 01, 2019 12,000 i) 01-04 Years for Rs. 2,000 crore ii) 05-09 Years for Rs. 2,000 crore iii) 10-14 Years for Rs. 3,000 crore iv) 15-19 Years for Rs. 2,000 crore v) 20 Years & above for Rs. 3,000 crore 5 March 4-8, 2019 12,000 i) 05-09 Years for Rs. 3,000 crore ii) 10-14 Years for Rs. 4,000 crore iii) 15-19 Years for Rs. 2,000 crore iv) 20 Years & above for Rs. 3,000 crore 6 March 11-15, 2019 18,000 i) 01-04 Years for Rs.2,000 crore ii) 05-09 Years for Rs.4,000 crore iii) 10-14 Years for Rs.7,000 crore iv) 15-19 Years for Rs. 2,000 crore v) 20 Years & above for Rs. 3,000 crore 7 March 18-22, 2019 18,000 i) 05-09 Years for Rs.5,000 crore ii) 10-14 Years for Rs.8,000 crore iii) 15-19 Years for Rs. 2,000 crore iv) 20 Years & above for Rs. 3,000 crore Total 96,000

As hitherto, all the auctions covered by the calendar will have the facility of non-competitive bidding scheme under which five per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for the specified Retail Investors.

Like in the past, the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, maturities, etc. and to issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity and floating rate bonds (FRBs), including CPI linked inflation linked bonds, depending upon the requirement of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. The Calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes shall be communicated through Press releases.

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, reserves the right to exercise the green-shoe option to retain additional subscription up to ₹ 1000 crore each against any one or more of the above security, indicated in the auction notification. However, the exercise of the green-shoe option within one or more securities in an auction shall be within the overall notified amount for the auction.

The Auction of dated securities will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the in the General Notification No. F.4(2)-W&M/2018 dated March 27, 2018 issued by the Government of India, as amended from time to time.

