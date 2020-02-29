Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of January 2020 for the Financial Year 2019-20.

02/29/2020 | 06:05am EST

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of January 2020 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received Rs.12,82,857 crore (66.41% of corresponding RE 19-20 of Total Receipts) upto January 2020 comprising Rs 9,98,037 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 2,52,083 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs. 32,737 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs. 14,386 crore) and Disinvestment Proceeds (Rs. 18,351 crore).

Rs.5,30,735 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs. 11,003 crore lower than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 22,68,329,crore (84.06% of corresponding RE 19-20), out of which Rs.20,00,595 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs.2,67,734 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs.4,71,916 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs.2,62,978 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

****

RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 11:04:06 UTC
